ILLINOIS — While the massive billion dollar Powerball jackpot was won in California Wednesday night, several winning tickets were sold in Illinois, including one for $1 million.

Illinois Lottery reports a ticket bought at William Liquor on South York Road in Elmhust matched all five numbers. The lucky ticket holder will claim the $1 million jackpot.

Additionally, seven other winning tickets were sold in Illinois, each worth $50,000. Three were sold online one in Waukegan, one in Rockford, one in Princeton and one in Durand.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The California Lottery said on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles at Las Palmitas Mini Market.

Thirty-six $1 million-winning tickets and three $2 million-winning tickets were sold. The $2 million winners were sold in Florida, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. A million dollar ticket was also sold in Wisconsin and Indiana.