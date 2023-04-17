ELGIN, Ill. — Though the $476 million jackpot winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in New York City, one Mega Millions player can claim a cool $1 million from a ticket bought in Elgin.

While they were one Mega Ball shy of splitting the jackpot, the Illinois winning ticket matched all five regular numbers: 23 – 27 – 41 – 48 – 51.

The ticket was bought in the Circle K at 460 S. McLean Blvd. and makes the third Mega Millions millionaire for the state so far in 2023.

One of the other two $1 million winning Mega Millions tickets remains unclaimed. That one was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Evanston in January.