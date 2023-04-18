ILLINOIS — An online Illinois iLottery player has broken the $1 million winnings mark.

The state’s newest lottery millionaire officially won $1,000,052 playing Fast Play Twenty 20s on Saturday, according to the Illinois Lottery. It’s a draw-style game where the jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until it’s won.

The previous Fast Play jackpot win record was set in Feb. when a winning Twenty 20s ticket was purchased at a Shell gas station in Chicago, netting that lottery player $979,168.

Twenty 20s is one of 20 different Fast Play games available in Illinois at varying prices and play styles. Each can be purchased in-person or online.