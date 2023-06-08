ILLINOIS — Someone in Illinois is $1 million richer after missing the Mega Millions jackpot by one number.

The player, who bought their ticket electronically, matched all five regular numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Those numbers were: 6 – 12 – 23 – 29 – 57. The Mega Ball was the number 4 and would have come with a $218 million prize if anyone had matched all six numbers.

Whoever won the $1 million is the fourth Illinois Lottery player of 2023 to win at least that much by playing Mega Millions, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Friday night at 10 p.m. with the new jackpot of $240 million.