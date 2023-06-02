ILLINOIS — The record has officially been broken, again, for the largest Lotto jackpot in Illinois as yet another drawing has passed without a top prize winner.

To date, the largest Lotto prize ever won was in June 2020 to the tune of $16.5 million. Thursday’s drawing inched past it with a jackpot of $16.55 million. Now, however, the jackpot has risen to $16.7 million.

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won in October, 2022. That winning ticket was sold in River Grove for a total prize of $4.85 million. 98 drawings have now come and gone without a jackpot winner.

Want a crack at the largest Lotto jackpot ever? The game’s next drawing is set for Saturday. Tickets must be purchased by 9:15 p.m.