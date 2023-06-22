ILLINOIS — Lotto players have a shot at nearly $18 million after the jackpot rolled once again.

The Lotto jackpot for Thursday night’s drawing has grown to $17.9 million. It’s the largest jackpot for the Illinois-only game since December 2018 when a single ticket, bought at a gas station in Prospect Heights, matched all of the numbers for a $22.5 million win.

Though that makes it the biggest potential prize in 4.5 years, Thursday’s offered jackpot still falls well shy of the all-time Lotto jackpot record. That title goes to a 1989 drawing where four people each bought a winning ticket and split the $69.9 million history-making prize. According to IllinoisLotteryNumbers.net, that’s approximately $146 million in today’s dollars.