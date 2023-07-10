ILLINOIS — Another Illinois Lotto drawing has come and gone without a jackpot winner, forcing the grand prize ever higher.

The jackpot for the Illinois-only game now stands at $19.1 million which is the largest since December 2018’s $22.5 million win. The next drawing is scheduled for tonight.

Meanwhile, a fellow Monday night drawing is also on the rise after a streak of jackpot-missing drawings: Powerball’s top prize is at $875 million.

One Illinoisan came close to its jackpot on Saturday, missing the life-changing amount by one number. However the South Beloit-purchased ticket will still delivery a cool $1 million to its owner.