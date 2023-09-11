ILLINOIS — The jackpot for Monday night’s Lotto drawing stands at $23.15 million which is the largest potential prize in more than seven years.

It was March 17, 2016 when one supremely lucky Lotto player in New Lenox bought a winning ticket worth $27 million. They did so at the Circle K on Nelson Road which, in turn, received a $270,000 prize of its own for selling the ticket.

Though all they did, and you would have to do to win Monday night’s jackpot, was match six numbers, it’s not so easy. The odds of selecting the perfect set are 1 in 15,890,700. That’s the reason Lotto’s top prize has not been won since Oct. 17, 2022.

While it’s the biggest potential Lotto prize since the aforementioned 2016 drawing, Monday’s jackpot still falls well shy of the all-time record. That title goes to a 1989 drawing where four people each bought a winning ticket and split a $69.9 million payout.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Lotto can be played for $2 per line, and tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.