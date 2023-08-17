ILLINOIS — Thursday’s Illinois Lotto jackpot will offer players a chance at the largest Lotto jackpot of the year, and the second largest in nearly five years.

$21.5 million is up for grabs and all you have to do is match six numbers, selected from a total of 50. Sounds easy right? Well the odds of making the match are 1 in 15,890,700. It’s the reason the jackpot has not been won since Oct. 17, 2022.

While it’s the biggest potential Lotto prize since a $22.5 million jackpot was won in Dec. 2018, Thursday’s top prize still falls well shy of the all-time record. That title goes to a 1989 drawing where four people each bought a winning ticket and split a $69.9 million payout.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Lotto can be played for $2 per line, and tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.