BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — One lucky Illinois resident turned $5 into $400,000 after winning big on a lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Bolingbrook.

While visiting the Tony’s Fresh Market in Bolingbrook on the 200 block of Bolingbrook Drive, a lucky player bought a $5 Gold Standard Instant Ticket and ended up winning $400,000.

Gold Standard Instant Ticket participants have a 1 in 1,992,480 chance of taking home the $400,000 grand prize and only four players will withe top prize.

Winners have one year from the date of winning to claim their prizes and players are advised to write their names on the backs of winning tickets and keep them in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prizes.

So far in 2023, more than 63 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets were sold, winning almost 1.4 billion in prizes.

Tony’s Fresh Market in Bolingbrook will also receive a selling bonus of $4,000.