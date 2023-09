SAVOY, Ill. — One lucky Illinois scratch-off player turned a $30 play into a $5 million payday.

The jackpot-scoring ticket was sold at Schnucks supermarket in Savoy just outside Champaign in Central Illinois.

Photo courtesy: Schnucks, 1301 Savoy Plaza Center in Savoy, IL

The winning ticket, Million $$ Match, is not only a big win for the player but for the store, which receives a bonus of 1% of the jackpot — 50,000 — for selling the ticket.

The winner has one year from the winning draw date to claim their prize.