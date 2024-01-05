CHICAGO — Nobody won Wednesday night’s $20 million Powerball jackpot.

But one lucky Illinois Lottery player on the city’s South Side woke up Thursday feeling like a half-million bucks.

A winning Powerball ticket of $500,000 for Wednesday’s drawing was purchased at Jewel Osco, 443 E. 35th Street, in the city’s Douglas neighborhood. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game’s “Power Play” feature to win the large prize.

The winning Powerball numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 30-31-38-48-68, and the Powerball number was 8.

The Jewel Osco that sold the winning $500,000 ticket will receive a 1% selling bonus, or $5,000.

In total, almost 13,000 winning tickets were purchased by Illinois Lottery players for the Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, netting players nearly $700,000 in prizes.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the “Power Play” for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday at 9:59 p.m. The jackpot is an estimated $35 million.