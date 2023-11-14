ROCHELLE, Ill. — A $225 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs on Wednesday, but one lucky lotto player in Rochelle, Ill., is already a millionaire after they matched five numbers in Monday’s drawing.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the million-dollar ticket was sold at a Love’s Travel Stop, at 400 Steward Road in Rochelle.

The recently minted millionaire turned their $2 ticket purchase into a major payday after matching the numbers 24, 33, 35, 37 and 42.

Wade Embree, who has managed the store since it opened around five years ago, said he was excited to learn about the big win and hopes the lotto player who picked up the ticket is one of the store’s regular customers.

“Oh wow, how exciting!” Embree said. “While I don’t know who the winner is, it would be so nice if it’s one of our regular customers who lives in town. Any day now, I’m hoping one of them will walk through the door and tell us ‘I’m a millionaire!’”

The million-dollar winner, who has not yet been identified, is not the only one walking home with a little extra cash in their pocket. Love’s Travel Stop will receive a $10,000 bonus, equal to 1% of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

“I’m sure we will put that bonus to good use, making some updates and improvements to our store,” Embree said.

According to the Illinois Lottery, more than 13,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold for Monday’s drawing.

The big winner sits among eight other Illinois Lottery players to take home $1 million or more playing Powerball this year.

Powerball tickets start at $2 each, but players have to option add a $1 Powerplay for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Illinois Lottery winners have one year from the date of winning to claim their prizes and the big Powerball payout can come as a one-time cash payment or as 30 annual payments.

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Wednesday night and a $225 million jackpot is up for grabs.