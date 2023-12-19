CHICAGO — If you’re looking for some extra cash during the holiday season, the Illinois Lottery has a tip: check your lottery tickets.

In a news release Tuesday, the Illinois Lottery says there are currently over $4.3 million worth of unclaimed Lucky Day Lotto and Powerball tickets in Illinois.

Two of those will expire in the first half of 2014. Those are:

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket valued at $225,000 that was purchased at Mobil, 2418 St. Charles Road, in Bellwood on April 19.

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket valued at $450,000 that was purchased at Kostner Korner, 4356 W. Howard, in Skokie on June 26.

According to the Illinois Lottery, as of Tuesday morning there were nine Illinois Lottery prizes in 2023 still unclaimed, totaling $4.35 million.

In addition to the two previously mentioned, those are:

A Powerball ticket valued at $1 million that was purchased at BP, 605 Dixie Hwy., in Chicago Heights on Aug. 14.

A Powerball ticket valued at $100,000 that was purchased at Road Ranger, 7500 E. Riverside Blvd., in Loves Park on Sept. 10.

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket valued at $1.2 million that was purchased at Jewel, 2940 N. Ashland Ave., in Chicago on Oct. 27.

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket valued at $250,000 that was purchased at Fairplay Finer Foods, 2200 S. Western Ave., in Chicago on Oct. 29.

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket valued at $600,000 that was purchased at Jewel, 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave., in Chicago on Nov. 8.

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket valued at $325,000 that was purchased at BP, 17002 Torrence Ave., in Lansing on Nov. 18.

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket valued at $200,000 that was purchased at Shell, 2225 N. Main St., in Princeton on Nov. 23.

Winners have one year from the original draw date to claim their prize. If you purchased a Lucky Day Lotto or Powerball ticket this year, check your old jacket pockets, purses, car glove box, or wherever you may have placed an old lottery ticket.

A full list of unclaimed jackpot prizes can be found here.

For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.