CHICAGO — The new year is off to a great start for one Illinois Lottery player who struck it big playing an online Fast Play game.

The iLottery player hit a $583,264 jackpot prize while playing Twenty 20s, a progressive Fast Play game with a jackpot that grows each time a ticket is sold.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the big winner claimed the prize while playing on New Year’s Eve and it was just one of 5,000 tickets sold that day, which netted players over $820,000 in prizes.

Twenty-20s cost $20 per ticket and players have a 1 in 3.27 chance of winning a prize, but the jackpot odds are much higher at 1 in 80,0000.

The winner of the jackpot prize will take home about $414,408 after taxes, which equals out to about $139,983 in federal taxes and $28,872 in state taxes, according to Nerdwallet’s Lottery Tax Calculator.

Twenty-20s is just one of 20 Fast Play games available in Illinois and while the jackpot ticket was bought online, Fast Play games can also be purchased in person at participating retail locations.

Lottery officials released details about the big win on Thursday but did not disclose the name of the winner.

Fast Play Winners have one year from the date of winning to claim their prizes and players.