CHICAGO — An Illinois Lottery player woke up a multimillionaire on Friday morning after hitting a jackpot and they aren’t the only person celebrating the big win.

The lucky player hit it big after matching all six numbers drawn in the Lotto on Thursday night, winning a $23,750,000 jackpot, according to the Illinois lottery.

The big winner picked up the life-changing ticket at a BP gas station in the 400 block of East 95th Street in Chicago.

Tanveer Haroon, the co-owner of the gas station says the jackpot ticket is the biggest winner they have ever sold at the family-owned station.

“I can’t believe it, the winning jackpot ticket was actually sold here!” Haroon said. “We’ve owned this family business for more than 10 years and this is by far the biggest winning ticket we’ve ever sold. I’m so happy.”

Since he sold the winning ticket, Haroon will receive a bonus equal to 1% of the prize amount. Haroon says he isn’t sure what he is going to do with his recent $237,500 bonus, but says he plans to do a little celebrating with his family.

Lotto is a $2 jackpot game played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The Illinois Lottery released details about the big win on Friday afternoon and did not disclose the name of the jackpot winner.