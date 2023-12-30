CHICAGO — An Illinois Lottery player is getting ready to ring in the new year with a little extra cash in their pocket after they hit it big on a new $10 scratch-off ticket.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the big winner snagged one of only three $777,777 prizes on a scratch-off ticket that launched in early December.

The new “777 Jackpot” is a $10 dollar scratch-off game that offers players the chance to win up to $777,777, but plenty of smaller prizes are also up for grabs.

Lottery officials released details about the big win on Saturday but did not disclose the name of the winner.

The lucky player isn’t the only person taking home a little extra cash. The winning ticket was sold at a BP gas station in the 4300 block of State Street in Chicago and the gas station will receive a selling bonus of $7,777, equal to one percent of the prize amount.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the odds of winning the impressive prize were 1 in 1,278,340.

According to Nerdwallet’s Lottery Tax Calculator, the winner will end up taking home about $552,600 after paying about $225,100 in taxes.

The recent win is just one of more than 5 million winning Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets sold this month, which have netted players over $131 million in winnings.

Winners have one year from the date of winning to claim their prizes and players are advised to write their names on the backs of winning tickets and keep them in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prizes.