CHICAGO — While shopping for groceries, an Illinois Lottery player won a $600,000 jackpot and has 364 days to claim their prize.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket at the Jewel-Osco located on the 6000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood on Tuesday.

The winning Lucky Day Lotto numbers were: 6-24-28-34-37. The winner will have one year from Tuesday to claim their prize of $600,000.

The Jewel-Osco in Woodlawn will receive a selling bonus of $6,000.

In 2023, over 10.4 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to nearly $60.5 million for Illinois Lottery players.

Lucky Day Lotto draws twice daily, at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.