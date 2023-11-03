PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Illinoisans, check your lottery tickets. You could be $400,000 richer.

A jackpot-winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $400,000 was sold at a 7-Eleven in southwest suburban Palos Heights on Thursday.

The five winning numbers were: 5-10-19-27-30.

So far in 2023, over 10.2 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to nearly $60 million for Illinois Lottery players.

The 7-Eleven store will get a $4,000 selling bonus.

Lucky Day Lotto draws twice daily, at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.