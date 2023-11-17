CHICAGO — A lucky Illinois Lottery player is headed to the bank after winning the top prize on a scratch-off ticket picked up at a gas station in Chicago.

The recently minted millionaire is now figuring out how to spend their $2 million in winnings after they struck it big on a Stacks of Cash lottery ticket purchased for $20, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The big winner claimed one of only three $2 million top prizes available to Stacks of Cash players and the odds of hitting the top prize were one in 1,438,180.

The life-changing ticket was sold at a BP gas station located in the 2300 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Bucktown and it isn’t the first time they have sold a lucky ticket with a massive payout, the Illinois Lottery said.

Back in 2017, a 25X Payout scratch-off ticket was sold to a lucky player who took home a $250,000 prize.

The winner of the top prize has the option to take their winnings as a one-time cash payment of $1,200,000 or as annual payments of $100,000 over 20 years

According to the Illinois Lottery, the recent win is one of nearly 1.5 million

winning instant tickets sold in the state this month, which have netted players over $32 million in winnings.