TINLEY PARK, Ill. — One lucky Illinois lottery player nabbed a winning scratch-off ticket valued in the millions.

Purchased at the 1st Stop Tobacco, located at 8021 West 183rd Street in Tinley Park, the player won the $2 million top prize on a $64,000,000 Cash Blast ticket.

As is customary, the win nets the convenience store a selling bonus (1% of the prize amount) of $20,000.

Illinois Lottery officials say more than 60 million winning Illinois Lottery scratch-off tickets have been sold this year, netting over $1.3 billion in prizes.