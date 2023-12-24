CHICAGO — Two lucky Illinois Lottery players are having a very merry Christmas after they each won $1 million on a new $50 scratch-off game.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the life-changing tickets were purchased at Oak Park Gas Mart in the 6100 block of West North Avenue in Oak Park and at a Speedway in the 300 block of South State Street in Lockport.

The new instant ticket game, called “$10 million,” is a $50 dollar ticket that offers players the chance to win $10 million, but has plenty of smaller prizes scattered in.

The odds of winning the impressive prize were 1 in 551,042 and only fifteen players total will snag one of the million-dollar prizes. The Illinois Lottery says the winners can choose to have the prize paid out as a one-time cash payment of $600,000 or take an annual payment of $50,000 for 20 years.

Lottery officials released details about the big wins on Sunday and did not disclose the names of the million-dollar winners.

Winners have one year from the date of winning to claim their prizes and players are advised to write their names on the backs of winning tickets and keep them in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prizes.