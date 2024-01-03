CHICAGO — Talk about starting off the new year on the right foot.

Two Illinois Lottery players in the Chicago area brought in the new year thousands of dollars richer after purchasing the winning the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot prize on New Year’s Eve.

The winning tickets were sold at a Mr Quik-Ezz in the 900 block of S. Bartlett Rd., in Bartlett and a BP gas station in the 5600 block of Dempster St. in Morton Grove. Each store will receive $4,250 as a selling bonus.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the winning numbers were: 5-12-15-22-28.

