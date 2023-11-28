ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — One lucky Illinois Lottery player is celebrating after winning $1 million in the southwest suburbs.

The winning $1,000,000 Cash Celebration scratch-off ticket was sold at Thornton’s gas station at 400 North Independence Blvd in Romeoville.

“Holy smokes! This just blows my mind,” said Deborah Sparkiewicz, manager at the Thorntons in Romeoville. “We haven’t heard from any customers that they’ve won and our regulars usually come back to share the exciting news of their wins with us, so this has everyone scratching their heads over who the winner could be.”

The store will receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount ($10,000).

In 2023 alone, more than 57 million winning Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets were sold, amounting to over $1.2 billion in prizes.