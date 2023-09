CHICAGO — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Chicago store this week.

The winning ticket was sold at UnCork It, located at 393 East Illinois Street, and matched all five numbers.

The numbers are: 4-13-35-61-69.

As for the shop, Illinois Lottery said is a third-generation family-owned business that’s been in business since 1928.

The next Powerball drawing is this Saturday, September 2 at 9:59 p.m (CT). The jackpot is an estimated $420 million.