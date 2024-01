ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. —We’ve got our first official millionaire Illinois Lottery winner of the year!

A $1 million winning ticket was sold at a gas station in Arlington Heights recently.

The ticket, sold at the Marathon gas station on 115 West Dundee Road, matched all six numbers from Saturday’s Lotto Million drawing.

For those checking their tickets, the numbers are 16-32-40-42-44-45.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.