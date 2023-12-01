OSWEGO, Ill. — A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was purchased at a BP in Oswego, making it the second time in less than two months the gas station has sold a winning ticket.

The BP station, located at 2791 US 34, sold a $1 million winning Diamond Crossword 10X scratch-off. According to Illinois Lottery, winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

In October, the gas station sold a $300,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket.

The BP will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, equivalent to $10,000.

Winners should visit IllinoisLottery.com/winning for more information on how to claim their prize.