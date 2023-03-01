CHICAGO — Someone in the Chicago area is $1 million richer (before taxes) after matching all five regular numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Clarendon Food Wine Spirits, located at 4183 N. Clarendon Ave. in Chicago and had the numbers 11-24-58-66-67.

Bhupendra Patel, Owner of Clarendon Food Wine Spirits in Chicago, takes a celebratory photo after selling a $1 million winning Powerball ticket.

The store’s owner, Bhupendra Patel, told Illinois Lottery officials he knows who purchased the winning ticket, adding it’s one of his regular customers.

Patel will receive a check of his own for $10,000 for selling the ticket.

Whoever won the seven-figure prize has one year from the date of the draw, or in this case Feb. 25, 2024, to claim their winnings.

The next Powerball drawing is set for tonight, Mar. 1, with a jackpot of $143 million.