OAK FOREST, Ill. — If you bought an Illinois Lotto ticket at a BP gas station in Oak Forest Thursday, you may be a millionaire.

A winning ticket matched all six numbers in the Lotto Million 1 drawing for April 13. They were: 25 – 27 – 28 – 36 – 38 – 44. It was sold at the BP at 5548 W. 159th St. Oak Forest, IL 60452.

Since it was a second-chance drawing, the main Lotto jackpot has grown in size once again and now stands at $13.5 million for Saturday’s drawing.

This is the second Lotto millionaire this month after a Lotto Million 2 ticket match on April 1. That one was purchased online.

Illinois’ “Lotto” game was revamped in 2021 with the addition of two drawings, providing three total chances to become a millionaire with every $2 ticket purchased. The actual jackpot can only be won in the first draw, however the two subsequent draws come with a $1 million payout for matching all six numbers.

Lotto is only played in Illinois with drawings three times per week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.