ILLINOIS — A fourth Lucky Day Lotto jackpot has been won in March after two tickets were sold matching all five winning numbers.

The tickets were purchased for Sunday’s midday draw and had the numbers 1 – 5 – 21 – 25 – 41.

One ticket was bought in Lakemoor at Woodman’s Food Market, while the other was bought in Durand at Kinney Pump House.

The jackpot prize will be split between the two tickets meaning each is worth $550,000. That also means the retailers which sold the tickets will receive a $5,500 bonus.