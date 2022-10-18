Skip to content
Top Stories
2 brothers shot and killed in Ravenwood
Bethlehem welcomes back Christmas tourists
White House reveals more free COVID tests
2 years with Covid vaccine: Look back and what’s …
Top Stories
Thursday Forecast: Cloudy, scattered rain and snow
Top Stories
Heavy snow in northern Plains—tornadoes Gulf coast …
Daily almanac
Rain ends—snow showers/cold begin
Heavy rain will turn to snow showers on Thursday
Top Stories
Inquiry finds widespread misconduct in women’s pro …
Top Stories
Justin Fields dealing with illness after bye week
Alex Ovechkin makes history vs Blackhawks
Grant Wahl’s wife reveals the cause of his death
Reports: Carlos Correa agrees to deal with Giants
Top Stories
Around Town visits Bridgeport Art Center
Top Stories
Dean’s Home Video: A new “National Treasure” series
9@9: Paul, the ‘Stranger Ranger’?
Show & Tell: Jerry Garcia lighter & ‘Billy Beer’
6@6: Electric Shovels
Illinois Lottery
$450K Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Oswego
Top Illinois Lottery Headlines
2 $200K lottery tickets sold in Cook County
$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Tinley Park
13 Illinois lottery players win big in Powerball
Nearly $3M in Powerball winning tickets sold in IL
3 $150K, 5 $50K winning IL Powerball tickets sold
3 $100k, 9 $50k winning IL Powerball tickets sold
More Illinois Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in IL ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’
Powerball ticket giveaway held as $1B drawing looms
Wauconda store sells $1M Lotto ticket
$1M winning Powerball lotto ticket sold in Sycamore
$4.85M winning lottery ticket sold in River Grove
$1M winning lottery ticket sold in Calumet City
Winners of $1.34B Mega Millions jackpot claim prize
Popular
2 brothers shot and killed in Ravenwood
No bail for man charged in Portage Park triple murder
Dog who has spent life in shelters hopes for forever …
White House reveals more free COVID tests
Jane Byrne Interchange Project finally coming to …
Woman robbed while walking dog in Lincoln Park
Boy charged after alleged home invasion, shooting