Illinois lawmakers work towards finalizing budget on final day of legislative session

CHICAGO — While many will be able to enjoy the Memorial Day grilling outside, Illinois lawmakers will be busy working towards finalizing a $42 billion budget.

In addition, other bills lay in the balance as the state’s political leaders aim to get more legislation to the desk of Gov. JB Pritzker.

The budget plan was released this morning, containing 704 pages worth of plans amid an effort to decrease a deficit that has already decreased substantially from a peak of $1.3 billion, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Pritzker’s budget also shows an increase in school funding to $350 million, while seeking $932 million worth of business taxes to fill the deficit.

Beyond the budget, lawmakers are looking to move the March 15 primary back to June, allowing for new congressional boundaries to be remapped due to the late census data.

The new districts would be used in elections for the next 10 years.

In 2008, Democrats led a push of the primary up to February, helping then-Senator Barack Obama’s chances of securing the Democratic nomination.

The Illinois House and Senate have both passed the bill, leaving it up to Gov. Pritzker to sign.

Lawmakers are also looking to extend ‘cocktails to go’ for another three years, a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure expires on Wednesday.

The bill also provides an opportunity for restaurants to give a free shot, beer or glass of wine to those who show their vaccination card between June 10 and July 10.