Illinois lawmakers trying to draft balanced budget amid pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — As the Illinois COVID-19 price tag continues to grow, state House and Senate negotiators are meeting trying to draft a balanced budget. But Democrats say a massive federal bailout is needed.

The COVID-19 emergency has decimated Illinois already fragile finances.

On Monday, the House Democrats’ lead budget negotiator warned Springfield will be forced to take unthinkable actions if the federal government doesn’t bail out the state.

“As a state we will be well over $6 billion — that’s billion with a ‘b’ short if the federal government does not decide to step in and help all the state. Illinois included,” Rep. Greg Harris (D-Chicago) said. “If we’re left alone with no support from the feds to address it, it’s going to be some drastic actions.”

The legislature faces a May 31 deadline to pass a budget on time. But Majority Leader Greg Harris is reminding everyone the current budget runs through June with the new fiscal year set to begin July 1. So in other words, the legislature could wait until next month to do the budget.

“It’s possible but we’re looking to make the most efficient and safe arrangements we can to get back to work,” Harris said.

Meantime, Harris says, lawmakers, staff, and Gov. JB Pritzker’s team have divided into budget working groups meeting via the internet.

As they take a close look at what the state can and cannot afford, Chicago is making its money requests known.

“We are in regular conversations with the governor, legislative leaders and others to understand what options they’re looking at to fill the budget hole that has been created at the state level and of course advocating both for a Chicago casino and no cuts to the local government fund,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

In Washington, some Republicans are reluctant to bail out states like Illinois that faced structural financial problems before COVID-19. They say bankruptcy could be a better path.

“Illinois is not interested in bankruptcy,” Harris said. “We have been making a lot of progress. We had paid our debt down from 17 billion in unpaid bills to now just about 7 billion. We’ve made huge progress. We made our pension payment. We increased funding to elementary and secondary education but just like everyone’s business or family, this coronavirus came along and has just caused havoc.”

Complicating matters, the city and state’s “sanctuary status.” President Trump has suggested federal bailout money should be tied to states and cities sanctity policies. Again, without federal money, Illinois faces a $6 billion hole.