Illinois lawmakers debate proposals to curb crime following violent 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Crime is on the agenda for Springfield lawmakers during the current session with Republicans and Democrats drafting new legislation to confront rising gun violence, carjackings and organized retail thefts.

Despite both parties discussing the need to curb crime, their proposals will differ.

Republicans are calling for $125 million in funding for law enforcement for body cameras, police training, outreach and community policing.

They’re also pushing stiffer penalties for providing guns to convicted felons, aggravated battery against officers and violent gun offenses.

“These measures are necessary to not only give law enforcement the tools they need but also to send a clear message, go after our police and there will be consequences,” said State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Champaign).

The Democratic majority counters that over the last several budgets lawmakers have appropriated funds for more officers, bullet proof vests, additional training and for mental health services.

“Stiffer penalties by themselves don’t work,” State Sen. Elgie Sims said. (D-Chicago) “What works is investments dealing with the root cause of crimes.”

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, which backs the GOP proposal, points to the recent killings of Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley and Bradley Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic as proof more must be done.

“These officers weren’t just killed in the line of duty, they were executed. Enough,” Illinois FOP President Christ Southwood said. “Enough of the war on police here in Illinois.”

Last month, House Speaker Welch said he’s optimistic the legislature will pass a new anti-crime measure. Gov. Pritzker, who delivers his State of the State speech Wednesday, said his budget should help address rising crime.