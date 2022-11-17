ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) on Thursday launched the 2022 “Operation Rising Spirit,” campaign to encourage people to write letters of appreciation to veterans residing at the state veterans’ homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy.

Director Terry Prince says, “Hundreds of letters were sent to veterans in our five residential homes last holiday season bringing so much joy to the homes. Operation Rising Spirit is a wonderful volunteer opportunity for organizations, schools, families and individuals to spread cheer to our veterans.”

Officials say letters will be distributed equally to the five homes. To participate, notes may be sent directly to the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs at 833 South Spring Street in Springfield. The organization’s mailing address is P.O. Box 19432 Springfield, IL 62794-9432.

Notes may also be sent directly through the IDVA website.