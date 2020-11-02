Illinois hikers rescued after getting lost in Wisconsin state forest

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four hikers lost in the Kettle Moraine State Forest for multiple hours Sunday were rescued by authorities.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from a hiker at around 3:38 p.m. from a hiker who was lost in the Kettle Moraine State Forest southwest of Mauthe Lake.

The man told authorities he was with three other hikers and they had been hiking since around 11 a.m. The group started hiking the Ice Age Trail near Highway 28 in Washington County and became lost north of Youth Camp Road in Fond du Lac County.

The Fond du Lac County Communications Center was able to obtain GPS coordinates to assist in the search.

Search teams from the Wisconsin DNR, Mauthe Lake Rangers, Kewaskum Fire, and the Sheriff’s Office began searching for the missing hikers.

At about 5 p.m. – six hours after the group began their hike – a DNR Warden and Mauthe Lake Ranger located the group, who were cold and wet, but uninjured.

The Campbellsport Fire Department and Dive Team were requested to extricate the group.

At 6:39 p.m., the four hikers, the Warden, and the Ranger were brought back to Mauthe Lake boat landing by the Campbellsport Dive Team.

The four hikers – a 63-year-old man from Highland Park, Ill., a 59-year-old man from Chicago, a 63-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, both from Evanston, Ill. – were evaluated by emergency crews and released.

No injuries were reported to any of the search team members or firefighters.

