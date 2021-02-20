Illinois health officials report almost 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,922 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Bond County: 1 male 70s

Champaign County: 1 male 70s

Cole County: 1 female 70s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Hardin County: 1 female 90s

Henry County: 1 male 70s

Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

Jersey County: 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 male 80s

Livingston County: 1 male 80s

Logan County: 1 male 50s

Madison County: 1 male 70s

McHenry County: 1 male 70s

Ogle County: 1 male 60s

Sangamon County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 2 females 70s, 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s

Vermilion County: 1 female 70s

Wayne County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Williamson County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,172,824 cases, including 20,234 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,212 specimens for a total of 17,547,531.

As of Friday night, 1,551 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 171 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2021 is 2.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2021 is 3.2%.

A total of doses of 2,256,975 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,702,175.

A total of 2,138,519 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 278,605 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,190 doses. On Friday, 77,813 doses were administered in Illinois.