Illinois health officials report almost 2,000 new cases of COVID-19

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,962 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 25 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Douglas County: 1 female 90s

Franklin County: 1 female 90s

Madison County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s

McHenry County: 1 male 80s

McLean County: 1 female 90s

Moultrie County: 1 female 100+

Ogle County: 1 male 80s

Sangamon County: 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,220,432 cases, including 21,059 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,661 specimens for a total of 19,558,920. As of last night, 1,179 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 228 patients were in the ICU and 103 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 13 through March 19 is 2.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 13 through 19 is 2.8%.

A total of doses of 5,341,895 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,756,795.

A total of 4,631,122 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 360,941 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 98,165 doses. On Friday, 120,426 doses were reported administered in Illinois.