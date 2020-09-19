Illinois health officials report 2,529 new cases of COVID-19; state surpasses 5 million tests

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,529 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths. The state also reported that more than 5 million COVID-19 tests have been given in Illinois.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Bureau County: 1 female 50s
  • Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Edgar County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Greene County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • LaSalle County: 1 male 50s
  • Macon County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
  • Macoupin County: 1 female 70s
  • Montgomery County: 1 male 80s
  • Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
  • Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Warren County: 1 male 80s
  • Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 272,856 cases, including 8,436 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 12 – Sept. 18 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,286 specimens for a total of 5,057,142. 

As of Friday night, 1,469 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 326 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.   

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News