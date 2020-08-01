Illinois health officials report 1,639 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday that the state has 1,639 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including eight additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

Currently, the health department is reporting a total of 180,476 cases, including 7,503 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of Friday evening, 1,347 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

