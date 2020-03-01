Illinois health officials announce new case of coronavirus

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses common among animals. In rare cases, they are what scientists call zoonotic, meaning they can be transmitted from animals to humans, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Illinois Department of Health have announced that one Illinois resident has tested positive for coronavirus.

The positive test results will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab. The patient is hospitalized in isolation and CDC protocols have been implemented.

Officials are working to identify and monitor individuals who were in contact with the patient in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission. The state will request that the CDC deploys a team to support these efforts.

Gov. Pritzker has requested that hospitals across the state implement additional testing to improve surveillance for coronavirus. Illinois was the first state to provide COVID-19 testing and Pritzker announced two more IDPH labs in central and southern Illinois that will be able to test specimens next week.

Illinois has had two previously confirmed cases of coronavirus and both patients made a full recovery.

At this time, it’s not known where the patient is located.