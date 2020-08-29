Illinois health officials announce 1,880 new cases of COVID-19

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday 1,880 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 11 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 male 60s

Jackson County: 1 male 70s

Jersey County: 1 female 70s

Lake County: 1 male 90s

Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

McHenry County: 1 male 50s

Moultrie County: 1 male 70s

Richland County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Will County: 1 male 60s

“Today is a solemn day in Illinois as we’ve now lost 8,000 lives to COVID-19,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a press release. “As we mourn the family, friends and neighbors who have been taken too soon, let’s do our part to prevent more senseless tragedy. Wear a mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands. Every action counts.”

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 231,363 cases, including 8,008 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 22 – Aug. 28 is 4.0%. As of Friday night, 1,563 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 349 patients were in the ICU and 134 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

For more information, visit the health department’s website.