Illinois family hoping for U.S. help after mother missing in Panama plane crash

PANAMA — An Illinois family is pleading for the U.S. government to send resources to help find their mother after the plane she was on crashed near Panama.

Sue Borries and her husband retired two years ago and moved from Southern Illinois to build a life in Panama. They were with friends celebrating the new year on an island.

The couple split up, taking two different planes back home. But one didn’t make it.

On Jan. 3, the plane Borries was on crashed a mile off the coast of Panama. Four people and the pilot were onboard at the time. Three were rescued — leaving Borries still missing and presumed dead.

Brandon Borries is trying to mourn the loss of his mother, but first — he needs to find her.

“She’s out living a very fulfilling life out here in Panama with my father for the last almost a year now and it just feels like we’ve been robbed of something,” Brandon Borries said.

Panamanian officials have led the search efforts since last week, but Borries said they are not equipped to do it on their own.

“They are doing what they can its just not enough,” Borries said.

The Borries are calling on U.S. officials to send more resources to search for Borries and the other American.

They have been in touch with government officials in both countries, but said they feel lost themselves in a sea of bureaucracy.

“We just need to get through this so we can mourn and grieve out mother the way our family needs to, we need that closure,” said Borries.