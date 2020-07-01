Illinois education board says face shields not effective, cannot be used in schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Board of Education released a statement Tuesday saying face shields cannot be used instead of face masks when school returns this fall, as they are not effective against the spread of COVID-19.

The board said it issued the guidance after some educators and stakeholders suggested using face shields instead of face masks.

According to the ISBE, “Face shields have not been deemed effective for source control and are only to be used when other methods of protection are not available or appropriate.”

The ISBE added that for individuals with a medical condition, face shields can be use in those situations, with the understanding of their limitations and a “heightened need for strict adherence to social distancing.”

