Illinois couple sent fake letter warning of fine for expletive on political sign

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – As Election Day approaches, anger between people in both parties has intensified. It’s apparently somebody in Collinsville to trespass, steal and commit fraud.

It happened at Kail Norton’s home. He and his wife had a yard sign that said “Vote for Trump … No More (expletive).” Someone was offended by the language and forged a letter to the couple that was supposed to be from city hall.

“I have not seen this (letter) before in my career,” Collinsville Deputy City Manager Derek Jackson said.

The deputy city manager says they get a few reports of stolen or damaged political signs during election season, but not fraud. The letter says Kail and his wife, Brittany Kettler, will be fined $250 for posting a sign containing obscenities. The sign was stolen the next day.

“Going onto somebody’s property, that’s taking it too far,” Norton said.

Everyone was suspicious of the letter from the start.

“It didn’t look that legit,” Kettler said. “It was stamped in Missouri and it’s coming from the city of Collinsville.”

The letter did not cite any code violations and was not signed. Norton and his wife don’t live within Collinsville city limits.

“What if they come and damage our home? What if something happens to our child? Kind of makes me scared,” Kettler said.

The city made this case public because they don’t want folks being tricked into mailing $250 to Collinsville.

“I want them prosecuted,” Norton said.

Norton has since added a surveillance camera, Trump flags, and many more signs to his property, one with an obscenity.

“Stay off other people’s property. If you don’t like something, keep going by,” he said.

Whoever forged the letter could be in big trouble.

“This is a fraudulent letter,” Jackson said. “Impersonating a municipality, that’s a serious offense.”

The city official said a case involving political sign with crude language went to the Supreme Court in 1970. The man and his sign won the case. It all comes down to freedom of speech.