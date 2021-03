Illinois’ Cockburn targeted in racist post after NCAA loss

Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, center, is defended by Loyola of Chicago’s Tate Hall (24) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn is the second player to face racist comments on social media following a loss in the NCAA Tournament.

Cockburn shared on Instagram a racist social media post directed at him after the top-seeded Illini lost to No. 8 Loyola Chicago on Sunday.

“Go back home ya bum,” the comment read, as reported by USA Today. “(Expletive) lost to Loyola. Go sit your monkey (expletive) on the couch.”

Cockburn, who was born in Jamaica but later moved to New York, posted a screenshot of the post and responded by writing: “I blame his parents.”

Cockburn’s post came a day after Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell received threatening and insulting social media messages following the second-seeded Buckeyes’ loss to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts. He posted images of the messages, including one that said “I hope you die I really do.” Other messages included racist insults.

“Honestly, what did I do to deserve this?” Liddell posted on Twitter. “I’m human.”

Ohio State has contacted police about the language directed at Liddell.