Illinois celebrates inaugural Muhammad Ali Day

CHICAGO — For the first time, Illinois is celebrating Muhammad Ali Day.
The Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition kicked off the commemorative holiday with a roundtable discussion.
Ali’s daughters, Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton and other leaders celebrated Ali and Dr. King’s legacies and contributions.
Ali would have turned 80 today.
The boxing great was also considered a champion of civil justice.
After making his home in Chicago, Ali became more involved with the Nation of Islam and the civil rights movement.