Illinois authorities recover millions worth of stolen goods connected to organized retail theft

CHICAGO — Authorities recovered millions of dollars worth of stolen good related to an organized retail theft ring, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Friday.

As several organized “smash and grabs” have been reported over the last two years, this was the first major bust by the Organized Retail Crime Task Force, which is spearheaded by the Attorney General’s office.

Investigators with Raoul’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force, with support from Chicago law enforcement, executed search warrants at eight storage units in two locations.

The units contained four semi-trailers of merchandise, including apparel, beauty products, furniture, food items and electronics from multiple nationwide retailers. While a complete inventory is ongoing, the stolen goods are estimated to be worth millions of dollars.

“Organized retail theft is about more than lost revenue and stolen products. Frequently, the criminal enterprises behind these crimes are connected to other crimes, such as the drug trade and human trafficking. I am committed to identifying the perpetrators behind this and other organized retail crimes in Illinois,” Raoul said.

The Organized Retail Crime Task Force’s investigation will continue over the coming weeks.