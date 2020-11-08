Illinois and Indiana among 19 states affected by Tanimura & Antle romaine lettuce recall due to possible E. Coli

Tanimura & Antle announced a recall of single-head romaine lettuce out of an abundance of caution due to possible contamination with E. Coli.

Company officials said the recall affects Tanimura & Antle brand single-head romaine lettuce labeled with a packed-on date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020. Packages contain a single head of romaine lettuce with a UPC of 0-27918-20314-9.

The recall is being conducted with the consultation of the FDA, after a random sample that tested positive for E. Coli was collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

A total of 3,396 containers of potentially affected product was shipped in the following states:

  • Alaska
  • Oregon
  • California
  • Texas
  • Arkansas
  • Oklahoma
  • Indiana
  • Nebraska
  • Missouri
  • Tennessee
  • Wisconsin
  • New Mexico
  • South Carolina
  • Washington
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Virginia
  • Massachusetts
  • Illinois
  • Puerto Rico

