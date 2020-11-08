Illinois and Indiana among 19 states affected by Tanimura & Antle romaine lettuce recall due to possible E. Coli

Tanimura & Antle announced a recall of single-head romaine lettuce out of an abundance of caution due to possible contamination with E. Coli.
Company officials said the recall affects Tanimura & Antle brand single-head romaine lettuce labeled with a packed-on date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020. Packages contain a single head of romaine lettuce with a UPC of 0-27918-20314-9.
The recall is being conducted with the consultation of the FDA, after a random sample that tested positive for E. Coli was collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
A total of 3,396 containers of potentially affected product was shipped in the following states:
- Alaska
- Oregon
- California
- Texas
- Arkansas
- Oklahoma
- Indiana
- Nebraska
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Wisconsin
- New Mexico
- South Carolina
- Washington
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Virginia
- Massachusetts
- Illinois
- Puerto Rico