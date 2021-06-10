Illinois and City of Chicago preparing for full reopening Friday

CHICAGO — The state, including the City of Chicago, will be fully reopened for business starting Friday as Phase 5 is set to go into effect. that’s when phase five of the state’s reopening plan goes into effect.



Phase 5 brings with it the reopening the third largest hotel in the city. The Hilton closed its doors 15 months ago but guests will be able to stay there again starting Thursday. Only five floors of the hotel will be used for the soft opening.

This comes as the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association is requesting $75 million of coronavirus relief funds to help Chicago hotels.

The opening is a start to feeling some sense of normalcy since the pandemic began.

Friday’s Phase 5 launch will mean nearly all mitigation limits will be removed.

Businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and seated-spectator venues as well as bars and restaurants will be able to operate at full capacity for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The move is happening after the city has seen its lowest number of cases since the start of the pandemic which is at 1.4%.

However, the city still hasn’t met the goal to have 70% of the total population fully vaccinated. The city is currently at 45% with a little over 50% receiving one dose.

Federal mask mandates will remain in place for public transportation — and other facilities like schools and health care settings.

Some of the city’s larger museums will celebrate the reopening with staying open late Friday night.